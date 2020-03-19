Radhika Apte Back in London 'Safely', Details Immigration Experience During Coronavirus Pandemic

Millions of people worldwide are taking safety precautions against the coronavirus, and actors are no exception. Celebrities around the world have been encouraging their millions of followers on social media to stay home and self-isolate.

However, for some celebs, this moment away from the public eye has been a much-needed break. One among them is Radhika Apte, who jetted off to London amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actress, who is married to London-based musician Benedict Taylor, keeps travelling back and forth throughout the year to spend time with her husband.

On Wednesday evening, she detailed her hassle-free experience of going through immigration at London's Heathrow Airport and also responded to messages from her well-wishers concerned about her safety.

"For all the many messages I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity - I'm back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That's all for now! Thank you for all messages," read Radhika's post.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor returned to India amidst the coronavirus scare. The actress flew down from London to Delhi early Tuesday morning, along with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Upon her arrival, Sonam recorded a series of videos on her Instagram Story, wherein she thanked the Indian authorities for actively working to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.