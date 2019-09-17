Radhika Apte Bags Apple TV+ Series Shantaram, to Star with Richard Roxburgh & Charlie Hunnam

The international original series of Apple TV+, Shantaram, has found its cast. Australian actor Richard Roxburgh, Indian actress Radhika Apte and English actor Charlie Hunnam are the main leads.

Shantaram is based on Australian author Gregory David Roberts' 2003 novel of the same name. It tells the story of Lin, a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India.

Hunnam will take the character of convicted Australian bank robber Lindsay Ford, Deadline reported. Roxburgh will play Detective Sergeant Marty Nightingalem, who works for the Australian Federal Police and is part of a small, elite unit trained for the pursuit and capture of escaped convicts. Apte will play Kavita, a driven Indian journalist looking for answers.

Deadline further added that the series will have 10 parts, the first two of which will be directed by Justin Kurzel (Assassin's Creed). Kurzel will also serve as an executive producer alongside writer Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle).

The series is expected to start production in Australia and India in October with a $5 million tax incentive from the Australian government. The book has been published in 39 languages in 42 territories worldwide with 6 million copies sold.

