Radhika Apte ‘Can’t Cope’ With Colleagues Undergoing ‘Surgeries to Change Their Faces And Bodies’

Radhika Apte is one of those actresses who keeps her distance away from the glitz of the entertainment industry when she is not working. The actress does not comply with the superficiality of the industry and in a recent interview, she revealed that she can’t cope with her colleagues who have gone under the knife.

In an interview with HT, Radhika Apte said, “What I’m really struggling with is (people unable) to combat age, especially in the industry with people going through surgeries. I know so many of my colleagues who have gone through so many surgeries to change their faces and bodies”.

The Andhadhun actress added, “I just can’t cope with it. And I don’t see a lot of people standing up for it or standing against it. In fact, (there are) people (from the industry) who talk about body positivity themselves and they have gone through so many things (done). I am a bit tired of that and I find it very, very challenging (to accept).”

The actress, who be next be seen in Vikram Veda, has already spent 17 years of her career in the industry. She had begun her journey with a small role in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. Radhika says, “I have become less able to compromise. I’m a bit tired and bored of doing things that I don’t really agree with, or saying great things about something that I don’t think is great. I’m tired of doing small talk with people, attending unnecessary parties and unnecessarily just being there in front of people. I’m just tired of all of that.”

She also added, “The content which is coming to me has not been very inspiring lately… I am taking a break because I’m just not sure what I want to do. In the next couple of months. I’ll decide what I want to do.”

Radhika will soon be seen in Forensic. Releasing on Zee5, the film also has Vikrant Massey. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Mrs Undercover and Monica, O My Darling.

