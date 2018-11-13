Radhika Apte Chilling by the Pool Will Give You Major #VacationGoals

It’s rare to find someone who spends their off days like Radhika Apte does.The 33-year-old actor, who has had a fantastic year with the release of three major Netflix projects—Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul—and films like PadMan, AndhaDhun and Bazaar, on Monday changed her Facebook cover photo.In the image, the Kabali actor, wearing a striped bikini, is sitting on the grill of a pool alongside a friend with barren land in the backdrop.Praising her terrific form, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has called her the Rajkummar Rao of 2018. However, Radhika feels differently. “I hope this is not the best year of my life. I hope it comes one day," she told IANS.Known not to mince any words, she had earlier revealed that she had no qualms about working on a project just for money. “Yes, I will sign a film for money. Because sometimes you don’t have the money to eat and you have to get work and maintain a lifestyle,” she told Bombay Times.“Not just actors, I think everybody does that. No job on this planet is about 100% satisfaction. You do some part of the job for money,” she added.However, Radhika doesn’t discount the importance of hard work. “Even if you are born with a silver spoon, you have to work hard. I mean you could be offered films on a platter, but if you don’t get up in the morning and learn your lines, it is not going to work. You have to give it your best shot and deliver a good performance. Otherwise, you are not going to make it,” she said.Meanwhile, check out her few other holiday photos here: