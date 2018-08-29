GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Radhika Apte Finally Breaks Her Silence on Her Viral Netflix Memes; Here's What She Has to Say

In response to the memes, the streaming service reunited with Apte and director Vikramaditya Motwane to make a two-minute behind-the-scenes video where they "mock" her "omnipresence".

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2018, 7:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Radhika Apte Finally Breaks Her Silence on Her Viral Netflix Memes; Here's What She Has to Say
Image credits: Netflix India / Instagram
Loading...
Lust Stories, Sacred Games and now Ghoul. Is there too much of Radhika Apte on Netflix?

Weighing in on the question that became viral on social media, the actor said she took it as a compliment.

"I was very happy. I think it is a great compliment because it is such a great platform. Who would not like to be a part of the projects from Netflix," Apte told PTI.

"With Netflix, what happens is that they stress on the quality because it is a global platform. They will give you the freedom to choose topics, projects and creative control but they are very particular about the quality," she added.

In response to the memes, the streaming service reunited with Apte and director Vikramaditya Motwane to make a two-minute behind-the-scenes video where they "mock" her "omnipresence".
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 11
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 54
Loading...