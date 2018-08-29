English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Radhika Apte Finally Breaks Her Silence on Her Viral Netflix Memes; Here's What She Has to Say
In response to the memes, the streaming service reunited with Apte and director Vikramaditya Motwane to make a two-minute behind-the-scenes video where they "mock" her "omnipresence".
Image credits: Netflix India / Instagram
Lust Stories, Sacred Games and now Ghoul. Is there too much of Radhika Apte on Netflix?
Weighing in on the question that became viral on social media, the actor said she took it as a compliment.
"I was very happy. I think it is a great compliment because it is such a great platform. Who would not like to be a part of the projects from Netflix," Apte told PTI.
"With Netflix, what happens is that they stress on the quality because it is a global platform. They will give you the freedom to choose topics, projects and creative control but they are very particular about the quality," she added.
