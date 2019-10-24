Radhika Apte Finishes Work on Her Directorial Debut Film Sleepwalkers

Radhika Apte has made a place for herself in the world of acting. She has even been nominated for an international Emmy for her performance. The actress currently has no future films announced, one of the reasons being that she has been busy working on her directorial debut.

The 30-minute film titled Sleepwalkers stars Gulshan Devaiah and Shahana Goswami. It is produced by Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and Lalit Sharma. Radhika revealed that the film's execution was a very sudden idea. Talking to Mumbai Mirror she revealed, "It all happened suddenly. I was trying to write a short and Lalit, Honey and Abhishek very kindly decided to produce it right away. I'm learning a lot in the process and open to the outcome."

Talking about the film Lalit Sharma added, "Sleepwalkers, as the title goes, will set us up to reflect on our everyday actions and the expectations we have in our relationship with Mother Nature. That's important to us in a film, it should not just entertain and tell a story but also leave you questioning and reflecting on your own action and deeds."

Abhishek Chaubey added that the film was had a deep meaning and that it is something that concerns all kinds of audiences while hinting that the film revolves around the issue of climate change. Even though they recently finished shooting the film, a release date is yet to be announced.

