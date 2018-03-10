English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Radhika Apte Gets Trolled for Wearing Bikini; Actor Gives an Epic Reply
Radhika Apte is the latest celebrity to face the wrath of trolls.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Radhika Apte
After Taapsee Pannu, Esha Gupta and Ameesha Patel among others, Radhika Apte is the latest celebrity to face the wrath of trolls. The recent picture of the PadMan actor has led to some derogatory comments on her social media account.
Apte posted a picture of her enjoying the sunset with a friend. In the photo, shared on Instagram, the actor was wearing a bikini and seen relaxing on the beach in Goa. While many fans showered their love on the diva, others trolled her for sporting the two piece.
Recently, during an interaction with DNA, the actor gave a befitting reply to trolls and said, “I didn’t even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It’s ridiculous! Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach?”
Apte was last seen in PadMan, in which she was paired opposite Akshay Kumar. Her role of Gayatri in the film was praised by the audience and critics alike.
Edited by: Shrishti Negi
