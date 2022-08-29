Radhika Apte Goes Glam in Black Bodysuit as She Poses for A Magazine; See Pic

Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actresses who carved a niche for herself with her acting prowess in the Indian film industry. Recently, Radhika posed for the camera and showed off her gorgeous body in a photo shoot for a magazine. The actress stunned her fans as she looked sizzling in a stunning black bodysuit.

Radhika looked like a visual treat in the recent photograph as she paired the bodysuit with an iridescent sequins embroidered jacket with vegan leather lapels. She chose light makeup that gave her a glowing look, with bold red lips and a bare minimum on the eyes. She looked radiant as she stylishly posed for the camera. The stills were taken by Manasi Sawant. Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar styled her look.

Check out the post here –

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and admirers showered tonnes of heart and fire emojis. Fans reacted by posting comments like, “ You look so gorgeous”, You are always my favorite, long way to go”, and “Killer looks”.

Previously, Radhika Apte grabbed the headline with as she posed for a similar cover in a black sheer cut-out bikini and the high-collar halter neck backless short dress with twisted crystalline embellishments that have been hand draped on custom size bodice with bold crystalline hangings.

Check out the post here-

On the work front, Radhika has featured in hit series like Lust Stories, Sacred Games, and horror miniseries- Ghoul. She has also worked on independent projects like Phobia and Parched which showcased her excellent acting skills. She will be next seen in Pushkar and Vikram Vedha which stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie will release on September 30, 2022.

