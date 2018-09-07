English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Radhika Apte: I Will Sign a Film for Money. No Job on This Planet is About 100% Satisfaction
The actor says sometimes you don’t have the money to eat and you have to get work and maintain a lifestyle.
Radhika Apte will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in AndhaDhun. (Image: Instagram/Radhika Apte)
Loading...
Radhika Apte is currently basking in the success of a terrific year with Netflix. The actor has worked in three consecutive projects with the streaming giant. First Lust Stories, then Sacred Games and finally Ghoul.
However, the 32-year-old actor says she has no qualms about working on a project just for money. In a recent interview, she told Bombay Times, “Yes, I will sign a film for money. Because sometimes you don’t have the money to eat and you have to get work and maintain a lifestyle.”
“Not just actors, I think everybody does that. No job on this planet is about 100% satisfaction. You do some part of the job for money,” she added.
But no matter the money involved, Apte agrees one can get nowhere without hard work. “Even if you are born with a silver spoon, you have to work hard. I mean you could be offered films on a platter, but if you don’t get up in the morning and learn your lines, it is not going to work. You have to give it your best shot and deliver a good performance. Otherwise, you are not going to make it,” she said.
However, Apte also understands the significance of luck in showbiz. “In a field like ours, I think luck also plays a big role. Certain people get an opportunity because they happen to be in the right place at the right time. It has no bearing on their talent. I don’t think we should look at it and feel bitter about it. That’s the way the cookie crumbles in all professions,” she said.
On the professional front, Apte will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in AndhaDhun which is slated to release on October 5.
However, the 32-year-old actor says she has no qualms about working on a project just for money. In a recent interview, she told Bombay Times, “Yes, I will sign a film for money. Because sometimes you don’t have the money to eat and you have to get work and maintain a lifestyle.”
“Not just actors, I think everybody does that. No job on this planet is about 100% satisfaction. You do some part of the job for money,” she added.
But no matter the money involved, Apte agrees one can get nowhere without hard work. “Even if you are born with a silver spoon, you have to work hard. I mean you could be offered films on a platter, but if you don’t get up in the morning and learn your lines, it is not going to work. You have to give it your best shot and deliver a good performance. Otherwise, you are not going to make it,” she said.
However, Apte also understands the significance of luck in showbiz. “In a field like ours, I think luck also plays a big role. Certain people get an opportunity because they happen to be in the right place at the right time. It has no bearing on their talent. I don’t think we should look at it and feel bitter about it. That’s the way the cookie crumbles in all professions,” she said.
On the professional front, Apte will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in AndhaDhun which is slated to release on October 5.
View this post on Instagram
He stumbled upon love. She, fell in it. What does fate have in store for them? Watch #AndhaDhun, in cinemas on 5th October to know. Trailer Out Now! Trailer in bio. @tabutiful @ayushmannk #SriramRaghavan @viacom18motionpictures @matchboxpix @zeemusiccompany @andhadhunfilm
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alastair Cook Gets Guard of Honour From Team India at Oval
- AB de Villiers Joins Pakistan Super League for 2019 Season
- Pankaj Kapoor on Becoming a Grandfather Again: Now, Shahid and Mira’s Family is Complete
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
- US Open: 'I love you', Naomi Osaka Tells Final Opponent Serena Williams
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...