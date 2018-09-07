Radhika Apte: I Will Sign a Film for Money. No Job on This Planet is About 100% Satisfaction

Radhika Apte is currently basking in the success of a terrific year with Netflix. The actor has worked in three consecutive projects with the streaming giant. First Lust Stories, then Sacred Games and finally Ghoul.However, the 32-year-old actor says she has no qualms about working on a project just for money. In a recent interview, she told Bombay Times, “Yes, I will sign a film for money. Because sometimes you don’t have the money to eat and you have to get work and maintain a lifestyle.”“Not just actors, I think everybody does that. No job on this planet is about 100% satisfaction. You do some part of the job for money,” she added.But no matter the money involved, Apte agrees one can get nowhere without hard work. “Even if you are born with a silver spoon, you have to work hard. I mean you could be offered films on a platter, but if you don’t get up in the morning and learn your lines, it is not going to work. You have to give it your best shot and deliver a good performance. Otherwise, you are not going to make it,” she said.However, Apte also understands the significance of luck in showbiz. “In a field like ours, I think luck also plays a big role. Certain people get an opportunity because they happen to be in the right place at the right time. It has no bearing on their talent. I don’t think we should look at it and feel bitter about it. That’s the way the cookie crumbles in all professions,” she said.On the professional front, Apte will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in AndhaDhun which is slated to release on October 5.