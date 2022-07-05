Radhika Apte Is Missing Beach Days With Her Drop-Dead Gorgeous Bikini Pic; Check Here

Radhika Apte never fails to impress fans with her too-hot-to-handle clicks. The actress often drops stunning pictures on her social media handle, leaving netizens gasping for breath. Once again, Radhika Apte is setting fire to the internet with her latest picture.

On Tuesday, Radhika took to her Instagram account and shared a picture in which she was seen taking a sunbath on what looked like a yacht. The actress posed in a blue bikini and looked drop-dead gorgeous. Flaunting her perfectly toned body, Radhika talked about how she is missing her holiday days since she is back to work. “Missing the 🌊 #backtowork #phew #holidaynostalgia #summertime,” she wrote.

Needless to say, the picture has left fans completely impressed. The comment section of Radhika’s post is flooded with heart and fire emojis. “Very very hot,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “What a beauty you are….Radhika no words love you so much until my last breath.”

Earlier today, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Radhika called out her fellow celebrities for their double standards on body positivity. “I did feel very let down. I think it’s a stupid thing to be because it’s quite naive of me. There are exceptions definitely. There are some actresses who are fantastic. They truly embody body positivity or authenticity and they are phenomenal. But a lot of them don’t and we know that as audiences, filmmakers, and directors. But we accept it. Nobody says anything about it,” Radhika said.

On the work front, Radhika Apte was last seen in Forensic along with Vikrant Massey. The show was suspenseful psychological thriller which was directed by Vishal Furia. She will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The film is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on September 30 this year.

