Radhika Apte is Taking Up Fewer Acting Projects as She is Learning Script Writing

Radhika Apte is one of the most versatile actresses who carved a niche for herself with her acting prowess in the Indian film industry. Some of her best projects include Andhadhun, Bombairiya, Padman and Raat Akeli Hai. Now Apte is all set to star in Vasan Bala’s neo noir comedy film Monica, O My Darling. Having enjoyed a successful career trajectory, the Parched actor wants to make her segue into script-writing.

In an interview with Indian Express, Apte revealed that she has reached a juncture where she would like to take up less work in order to hone her script-writing skills. She shared, “I came to this industry because I loved performing, but you don’t realise when you become a part of the big machine, churning out work constantly. I have now reached a point where I want to take very little work, do what truly inspires me, has notions and thoughts that enrich me as a person. I no longer feel, ‘Oh I must do this for that reason’. I am much more detached now, in a good way, where I am happy to wait for projects to come that I want to do. I am also learning script writing, so that has been very exciting for me lately. Which is why I am also taking less work because I need time to work on my writing skills.



The Vikram Vedha actress also divulged her thoughts on the plight of Bollywood films and whether the industry is not able to churn out good movies. She explained, “I don’t think that the number of films that are good today have changed drastically than five years ago. If I have liked four films, five years ago I would have also liked the same number of films. I think what has really happened is the change from watching films in theatres to the OTT in the pandemic, returning to theatres, (figuring out) what works, doesn’t work leading to people operating with panic.”

She further added, “I am not the right person to talk about this because I haven’t done much research, but I do feel that people were reluctant to come on OTT platforms. Then suddenly there was a lot of money in OTT but during the pandemic, everything shifted to OTT, so the quality came down. They (streamers) realised that they can’t afford to spend so much money. Now, everyone is panicking to make content that can appeal to more audiences. Films also are not working in theatres much, so everyone is panicking. But I don’t think the quality has deteriorated or improved from what it was five years ago.”

Monica, O My Darling stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher. According to the synopsis of the film, ‘A young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder.’ The film is scheduled to be released on November 11.

