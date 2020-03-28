Radhika Apte Leaves Fans Worried After Posting Pic From Hospital Visit Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Actress Radhika Apte recently made a visit to a hospital in London, where she is currently quarantining with her musician husband Benedict Taylor.

The actress, who keeps travelling back and forth throughout the year to spend time with her husband, on Thursday took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from a hospital, leaving fans worried about her health amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even though the real reason for her visit remains unknown at the moment, Radhika clarified that it wasn't for coronavirus.

She also revealed that there was nothing to worry and she was doing absolutely fine. In the image, Radhika can also be seen wearing a mask.

She wrote: "Hospital visit! Not for COVID - 19." She accompanied her posts with the hashtags #Nothingtoworry, #alliswell and #safeandquarantined." Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma commented on her post: "OMG. Take care dear... God bless you."

Radhika recently flew into London from Mumbai to be with her husband. She also detailed her hassle-free experience of going through immigration at London's Heathrow Airport and also responded to messages from her well-wishers concerned about her safety.

"For all the many messages I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity - I'm back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That's all for now! Thank you for all messages," Radhika had shared upon arriving in London.