English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Radhika Apte on Bazaar: I Have Not Done Such a Mainstream Role Before
Radhika says doing Bazaar was challenging for her as it was tough to keep the drama real along with all the glamour and style.
Radhika Apte plays an ambitious city girl in her latest film Bazaar.
Loading...
Known for featuring in several social dramas such as Parched and Padman, and for voicing her opinions on issues like menstrual hygiene and women safety, actress Radhika Apte says it is the story of a film which grabs her attention.
"I did Padman not only because of its social message. I did it because it was a good story. I run after good stories. If I did not like the story of Padman, and if it was imparting the same message, I probably would not have done it.
"I am not here to do films with just social messages. I am an actor. I want to be a part of stories," Radhika told IANS.
After riding high on the success of AndhaDhun, the 33-year-old actress, who has broken the stereotypical image of Indian heroines by portraying unconventional and bold roles on the big screen, has featured in a mainstream and glamorous role in Gauravv K. Chawla's just-released Baazaar.
In the film, she plays an ambitious city girl who can do anything to achieve success and fame. "I have not done such a mainstream role before this. It was challenging for me as a lot of efforts were put into the glamour portion and style, and it was tough to keep the drama real," she explained.
Radhika's versatile performances in her more than a decade-long career have made her stand out. She said she likes to be surprised and is open to all genres as long as "work is good and challenging".
"I want to challenge myself with each project. Right now, my focus is to keep producing quality work," she added.
Apart from marking her presence in Bollywood and digital platforms, Radhika is now all set to make a foray into Hollywood with spy drama World War II.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"I did Padman not only because of its social message. I did it because it was a good story. I run after good stories. If I did not like the story of Padman, and if it was imparting the same message, I probably would not have done it.
"I am not here to do films with just social messages. I am an actor. I want to be a part of stories," Radhika told IANS.
After riding high on the success of AndhaDhun, the 33-year-old actress, who has broken the stereotypical image of Indian heroines by portraying unconventional and bold roles on the big screen, has featured in a mainstream and glamorous role in Gauravv K. Chawla's just-released Baazaar.
In the film, she plays an ambitious city girl who can do anything to achieve success and fame. "I have not done such a mainstream role before this. It was challenging for me as a lot of efforts were put into the glamour portion and style, and it was tough to keep the drama real," she explained.
Radhika's versatile performances in her more than a decade-long career have made her stand out. She said she likes to be surprised and is open to all genres as long as "work is good and challenging".
"I want to challenge myself with each project. Right now, my focus is to keep producing quality work," she added.
Apart from marking her presence in Bollywood and digital platforms, Radhika is now all set to make a foray into Hollywood with spy drama World War II.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur Confesses His Feelings For Somi Khan, Here's Her Answer
- I Was No Longer Indispensable at Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo
- Man of the Match Ashley Nurse Explains 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Celebration
- 'Pleased to Be in Selection Loop’ – Shubman Gill Making Strides Towards India Call-Up
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...