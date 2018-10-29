Radhika Apte on Bazaar: I Have Not Done Such a Mainstream Role Before

Known for featuring in several social dramas such as Parched and Padman, and for voicing her opinions on issues like menstrual hygiene and women safety, actress Radhika Apte says it is the story of a film which grabs her attention."I did Padman not only because of its social message. I did it because it was a good story. I run after good stories. If I did not like the story of Padman, and if it was imparting the same message, I probably would not have done it."I am not here to do films with just social messages. I am an actor. I want to be a part of stories," Radhika told IANS.After riding high on the success of AndhaDhun, the 33-year-old actress, who has broken the stereotypical image of Indian heroines by portraying unconventional and bold roles on the big screen, has featured in a mainstream and glamorous role in Gauravv K. Chawla's just-released Baazaar.In the film, she plays an ambitious city girl who can do anything to achieve success and fame. "I have not done such a mainstream role before this. It was challenging for me as a lot of efforts were put into the glamour portion and style, and it was tough to keep the drama real," she explained.Radhika's versatile performances in her more than a decade-long career have made her stand out. She said she likes to be surprised and is open to all genres as long as "work is good and challenging"."I want to challenge myself with each project. Right now, my focus is to keep producing quality work," she added.Apart from marking her presence in Bollywood and digital platforms, Radhika is now all set to make a foray into Hollywood with spy drama World War II.