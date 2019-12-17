Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Radhika Apte on #MeToo Movement: Disappointing A Lot of Things Haven't Come Out

Radhika Apte talked about the #MeToo movement in Bollywood and said that it was disappointing that many things that should have changed did not. She also talked about the lack of pay parity in Bollywood.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Radhika Apte on #MeToo Movement: Disappointing A Lot of Things Haven't Come Out
credits - Radhika Apte instagram

Actor Radhika Apte believes the #MeToo movement just came and went in Bollywood with many things in the industry still remaining unchanged. The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India last year with women calling out actors, filmmakers, comedians, authors and journalists.

When asked what were the things she liked or hated about the decade, Radhika said, "Me Too movement came and went. It is disappointing. A lot of things that should've changed, have not changed. A lot of things have not come out, have not changed. That's really disappointing,"

The actor said another issue which still hasn't changed, is that of pay disparity. "There's no pay parity at all. We don't need to talk about pay parity like 'should this A list actress get few more crores than a male A list actor.' It's not just that. If an A list actor is getting you that sure shot three crore of money, he should be getting paid more money, talking in broader strokes. But apart from the A-lister, the rest of the cast and crew is also made up of men and women. We don't have parity there. There's no excuse to not have parity there. They don't affect your box office at all," she said at the Times Network India Economic Conclave.

Giving an example, the Sacred Games actor said, "Suppose somebody plays someone's father and mother, still the father gets paid more money than the mother! There's absolutely no logic to that."

Radhika said one of the wonderful things to have happened is more female representation on set. "What has changed, is a lot of women behind the camera as technicians. Directors, writers, producers, editors, cinematographers. The crew has a lot of women and that's a very good sign," she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram