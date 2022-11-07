Radhika Apte Oozes Oomph In Green Suit As She Promotes Her Upcoming Film 'Monica, O My Darling'

Radhika Apte never fails to impress all with her too-hot-to-handle pictures. Each time the actress drops photos on social media, she leaves everyone completely impressed. On Monday too, Radhika took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of clicks in which she was seen posing in a green suit. She kept her look sans accessories. What further made her look even more stunning was her dark lip shade and smoky make-up.

Soon after the pictures were shared, Radhika’s fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. “Ab main itni sundar hoon to kya karoon….. kya karoon main,” one of the fans wrote. “Puri kaynat me agar sabse sundar koi hoga to tum ho,” another comment read. One of the social media users also called her ‘pretty and sexy’.

In this drop-dead gorgeous green outfit, Radhika graced a promotional event of her upcoming movie ‘Monica, O My Darling’. She was snapped with her co-star Rajkummar Rao. It is a crime drama which is written and directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil. It will be available on Netflix from November 11.

Talking about her social media pictures, Radhika often drops the hottest of all clicks on Instagram. Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Radhika also called out her fellow celebrities for their double standards on body positivity and said, “I did feel very let down. I think it’s a stupid thing to be because it’s quite naive of me. There are exceptions definitely. There are some actresses who are fantastic. They truly embody body positivity or authenticity and they are phenomenal. But a lot of them don’t and we know that as audiences, filmmakers, and directors. But we accept it. Nobody says anything about it.”

