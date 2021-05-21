Radhika Apte Recalls Nude Clip Leak Incident: 'Couldn't Step Out of the House for 4 Days'

A nude clip of Radhika Apte had leaked when she was shooting for the film Clean Shaven, one of the stories of the anthology titled Madly. Recalling the harrowing time she had after the incident, the actress said she couldn’t step out of the house and was trolled badly on social media.

“When a nude clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognized me from the images," she told Grazia magazine.

She added, “The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t me. I don’t think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised, ‘There’s nothing left to hide’."

The actress mentioned the incident while talking about the film Parched, set in Rajasthan. “Parched was fulfilling in many ways. This was my first time working on a predominantly all-woman set – it was fantastic. I have made some very deep friendships. I think Lajjo’s character is so lovely, and her inability to get hurt by anybody is so pure and innocent… I really needed a role like this because when you’re in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face," she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here