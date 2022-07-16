Radhika Apte Reveals Why She Does Not Have Photos From Her Wedding Ceremony

Radhika Apte often makes news for both her unconventional roles and bold characters in movies. She is known for her outspoken nature and views on contemporary social issues, especially on gender inequality. However, her most recent comments related to her marriage will leave you in splits.

Radhika has been married for a decade now, and though she does not speak up a lot about her private life, in a recent interaction with a news portal, she revealed why she does not have any pictures from her wedding.

Radhika has been married to Benedict Taylor since 2012 and recently she said that the wedding venue was a place in Northern England, and was accompanied by a DIY (Do it yourself) party along with close friends.

In spite of much of their invitee friends being photographers, every one of them were so sloshed that they did not even remember to click any photos of the event. This resulted in Radhika having no pictures of her wedding at all, which she described as being ‘nice in a different way’.

In 2011, Radhika first time met Benedict Taylor in London where she had traveled during a year’s sabbatical to study contemporary dance. Radhika’s friend and director Sarang Sathaye revealed in October 2012 that the two had been living together for a long time and that they had been legally married one month before the ceremonial wedding, which was supposed to take place in March 2013.

On the work front, Radhika will appear in the Bollywood remake of Vikram Vedha, the Tamil blockbuster starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, the film will also co-star Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. She will also appear in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling directed by Vasan Bala

