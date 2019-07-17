Radhika Apte Slams Society’s ‘Psychotic Mentality’ for The Wedding Guest Leaked Sex Scenes

Pictures of Radhika Apte and Dev Patel’s sex scene from their forthcoming film The Wedding Guest have been leaked online. Apte blames people’s psychotic mentality for it.

Talking about it, she told Bollywood Life, “The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked (is) because of the psychotic mentality of the society.”

She also questioned the inherent misogyny in circulating the scene only in her name. “The leaked sex scene features both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel. But the scenes are being spread only in my name. Why people are not spreading under the male actor Dev Patel’s name?” she added.

This is not the first time that an intimate scene featuring Apte has leaked online. Earlier, her bedroom scene with actor Adil Hussain from their 2015 film Parched was also widely circulated on the web ahead of its release. Directed by Leena Yadav, the film also featured Sayani Gupta, Surveen Chawla and Tannishtha Chatterjee in important roles.

Apte has been quite vocal about being comfortable with doing nude and sex scenes in films. In a recent interview, she also said that she believed in falling in love with multiple people at the same time but in various ways and called monogamy a choice that one was supposed to make everyday.

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, The Wedding Guest also features Jim Sarbh in an important role.

