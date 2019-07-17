Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Radhika Apte Slams Society’s ‘Psychotic Mentality’ for The Wedding Guest Leaked Sex Scenes

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, The Wedding Guest features Radhika Apte, Dev Patel and Jim Sarbh.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Radhika Apte Slams Society’s ‘Psychotic Mentality’ for The Wedding Guest Leaked Sex Scenes
Image: Instagram/Radhika Apte
Loading...

Pictures of Radhika Apte and Dev Patel’s sex scene from their forthcoming film The Wedding Guest have been leaked online. Apte blames people’s psychotic mentality for it.

Talking about it, she told Bollywood Life, “The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked (is) because of the psychotic mentality of the society.”

She also questioned the inherent misogyny in circulating the scene only in her name. “The leaked sex scene features both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel. But the scenes are being spread only in my name. Why people are not spreading under the male actor Dev Patel’s name?” she added.

This is not the first time that an intimate scene featuring Apte has leaked online. Earlier, her bedroom scene with actor Adil Hussain from their 2015 film Parched was also widely circulated on the web ahead of its release. Directed by Leena Yadav, the film also featured Sayani Gupta, Surveen Chawla and Tannishtha Chatterjee in important roles.

Apte has been quite vocal about being comfortable with doing nude and sex scenes in films. In a recent interview, she also said that she believed in falling in love with multiple people at the same time but in various ways and called monogamy a choice that one was supposed to make everyday.

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, The Wedding Guest also features Jim Sarbh in an important role.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram