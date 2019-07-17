Radhika Apte Slams Society’s ‘Psychotic Mentality’ for The Wedding Guest Leaked Sex Scenes
Directed by Michael Winterbottom, The Wedding Guest features Radhika Apte, Dev Patel and Jim Sarbh.
Image: Instagram/Radhika Apte
Pictures of Radhika Apte and Dev Patel’s sex scene from their forthcoming film The Wedding Guest have been leaked online. Apte blames people’s psychotic mentality for it.
Talking about it, she told Bollywood Life, “The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked (is) because of the psychotic mentality of the society.”
She also questioned the inherent misogyny in circulating the scene only in her name. “The leaked sex scene features both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel. But the scenes are being spread only in my name. Why people are not spreading under the male actor Dev Patel’s name?” she added.
This is not the first time that an intimate scene featuring Apte has leaked online. Earlier, her bedroom scene with actor Adil Hussain from their 2015 film Parched was also widely circulated on the web ahead of its release. Directed by Leena Yadav, the film also featured Sayani Gupta, Surveen Chawla and Tannishtha Chatterjee in important roles.
Apte has been quite vocal about being comfortable with doing nude and sex scenes in films. In a recent interview, she also said that she believed in falling in love with multiple people at the same time but in various ways and called monogamy a choice that one was supposed to make everyday.
Directed by Michael Winterbottom, The Wedding Guest also features Jim Sarbh in an important role.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Drawn Alongside Qatar in 2nd Round of 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
- BS-VI Fuel Available at Same Cost as Regular Fuel in Delhi, Prices set to Increase in April 2020
- Kane Williamson’s World - What if India Had Dared to Embrace it Themselves?
- US Lawmakers Call Facebook's Cryptocurrency Plan Crazy And Delusional After Senate Hearing
- Big Tech Quartet's Antitrust Hearing Highlights Their Sheer Might and Murky Policies