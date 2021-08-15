Radhika Apte to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Actresses Trolled for Intimate and Bold Scenes

With a huge fan base and a life that requires them to be in public light most of the time, celebrities come under scrutiny very easily. Most of the time for trivial issues like posting their pictures, expressing themselves online or even scenes from their movie that don’t sit well with a certain section of the audience. Recently, actress Radhika Apte was trolled for a scene in her film Parched where the actress was seen getting intimate with her co-actor. Netizens criticised her for shooing a semi-nude scene and accused her of ‘insulting’ and degrading the culture of the country. Here, we take a look at some more actors whose bold and intimate scenes onscreen bought them off-screen criticism.

Radhika Apte

This is not the first time the actress has found herself amid controversy for her scenes. Earlier, she had become the subject of trolling after a nude clip from her film Clean Shaven had leaked online. Sharing the harrowing incident, Radhika had said that it was a difficult time for her as she couldn’t step out of the house and was trolled badly on social media. The actress was also trolled for wearing a bikini and posting that photo online.

Bidita Bag

Actress Bidita Bag made headlines for her intimate scene in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The role was initially offered to Chitrangda Singh but Bag was roped in after Singh walked out.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan’s intimate scene in Wajah Tum Ho made some noise as well. But the actress had opened up about her scenes and said that there is unnecessary noise over intimate scenes as almost all films have kissing scenes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Even before the film’s release, Kareena Kapoor Khan found herself amid controversy due to the poster of Kurbaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The poster featured Kareena’s bare back as she faced Saif, who also was also bare-bodied for the poster shoot. Political outlets burned the poster, demanded a ban on the movie and even went to the extent of sending her a saree to imply that she should cover herself up.

Sunny Leone

Talking of posters creating controversies, Sunny Leone had the same fate as Kareena for the poster of her film Jism 2. Effigies of Sunny was burnt, a ban was demanded till the netizens and trolls moved on to another trivial issue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here