Radhika Apte Turns 36: Secret Marriage to Photos Leak, Here are Some Controversies

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte turns 36 today as she continues to rule over millions of hearts by bringing life to the characters that she essays on screen. The actor has given hit films like Andhadhun, Padman, Lust Stories and Manjhi – The Mountain Man. She was born in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore on September 7 1985. Her father, Dr Charudutt Apte, is a famous neurosurgeon in Pune. Apart from Hindi movies, Radhika has also acted in Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and English films.

Radhika is someone who isn’t averse to the idea of working in both commercial and as well art cinema. Her work has given her a distinct identity in Bollywood as well as regional cinema.

Let’s have a look at some of the films and controversies related to her. Radhika made her debut in Bollywood with the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aise which premiered in 2005.

There was a lot of hue and cry when Radhika’s nude scenes from her 2016 film, Parched, were leaked. She was also trolled for it. In 2017, the actor was once again surrounded by another controversy when her bathroom selfies were leaked on social media. Reacting to pictures, she said that while the woman in the pictures looked like her, it wasn’t her.

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte recently opened up about her experience of going nude on-screen in Leena Yadav’s 'Parched' and about the stressful ordeal of having her 'nude clip' leaked on the internet in an interview with a magazine.We demand government to#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/3YPvnuTQcT — Aniket Kadam (@MeenaKadam7) August 13, 2021

There was another nude video that went viral some time ago, but the actor rubbished it, saying the woman in the video wasn’t Radhika.

Radhika also remains in the news for her bold and glamorous photoshoots. Recently, there was a trend on Twitter that called for the boycott of Radhika. In 2012, the actor secretly got married to a foreign musician Benedict Taylor which she revealed after some time. She has also been trolled for spending more time abroad than in India after marriage.

