Radhika Apte Was Asked To Change Her Nose and Get Botox Done, Says 'I Felt Angrier'

Several celebrities have repeatedly opened up about how they were told in the initial days of their career that they weren’t fit for the industry or that they must get at least botox done. Recent on the list is Radhika Apte. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how she was asked to change her nose, and get breast implants and botox in order to survive in the industry.

“I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. First meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. Second meeting I had I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to color my hair. I’m not going to get even an injection. It just put me off,” the actress told Film Companion.

However, Radhika also mentioned that she never felt pressurised but angrier because of all this. “I never felt pressurized by it. In fact, I felt angrier and in fact all of that helped me actually love my body even more because I was like ‘I love my body’,” she added.

Radhika also shared how a friend of hers who got botox done had also asked her to get it done too. However, she refused it saying she does not want to hate aging as it’s against nature. “But man, I’m just a bit sick and tired of people constantly doing that and which is why it doesn’t affect me. I mean it affects me, but it doesn’t affect me in the way that I would like to do it ever,” Radhika said.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in a suspenseful psychological thriller titled Forensic along with Vikrant Massey. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also features Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara, and Rohit Roy. Forensic is set to premiere on 24th June 2022 on ZEE5.

