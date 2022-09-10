Radhika Madan Begins Dubbing for Sanaa, Actor Calls It ‘Unforgettable Part’ Of Her Career

Actor Radhika Madan, who kick-started her journey as an actor with the television show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi in 2014, has carved a niche for herself in the film industry today. With six projects in the pipeline, she is one of the busiest actors of B-town.

The actor, who started shooting for one of her upcoming films Sanaa, early this year has now begun dubbing for it. “It’s been exciting going back to this character and finding my voice for Sanaa again,” she says.

She believes that it’s going to be one of the most memorable films of her career as she adds, “Sudhanshu’s (Saria; director) storytelling aesthetics are exceptional and dubbing for his directorial is allowing me to relive the magical experience of shooting for it. Sanaa truly is going to be an unforgettable part of my journey as an actor.”

Talking about working with Madan and how she brought her uniqueness to the table, Saria, who won a National Award for his short film Knock, Knock, Knock, says, “I’m thrilled that we’re closer to offering Sanaa to the audience now that we’ve kicked off the dubbing. Collaborating with Radhika, who perceives cinema the way I do has been fulfilling, fun and creatively enriching. She went to lengths to embody Sanaa to the best of her calibre. I’ll always remember her looking determined to be this feisty girl on a journey to heal. I can’t imagine any other actor bringing out what she has in Sanaa.”

Sanaa is a relationship drama that revolves around a headstrong and ambitious woman fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma. Saria has also written the film. Produced by Four Line Entertainment, it also features actors Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah in key roles.

Madan plays the titular character in Sanaa. Speaking about the film, she had earlier said, “There are times when you inhabit the character and there are times when the character just inhabits you. Sanaa did the latter.”

On a related note, the 27-year-old was last seen in the romantic film Shiddat, where she was paired opposite actor Sunny Kaushal. Apart from Sanaa, she also has Kacchey Limbu, Kuttey, Happy Teacher’s Day, Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru in her kitty.

