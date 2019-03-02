Radhika Madan Has a Hilarious Take on Nepotism in Latest Teaser of 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'

Radhika Madan made a dream debut in Vishal Bhardwaj 's Pataakha and will next be seen in a totally different avatar than her rural India based drama film. However, her initial coming into Bollywood was a low-key affair. Now that she has made a small name for herself in the wake of Pataakha's success, she has released a video in which she is seemingly upset over the fact that her well-deserved time in limelight is being stolen by star kid Abhimanyu Dassani in the run up to their upcoming film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.The video features Radhika as she appears in the film's trailer-- a little aggressive, a little volatile. She is also annoyed that she is being preferred over Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu in the promotional videos and posters of the film. But if her previous film is any indicator of the kind of personality she is, we can simply say that she will not keep calm about it.First, she takes a dig at nepotism and later how superhero-themed films inherently have no place for women. Enter a goon and we see a different side to a self-proclaimed damsel in distress. In martial arts style, she kicks off the goon away and the trailer of the film is cued in to indicate that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is not your average run-off-the-mill kind of film.Watch Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota promotional video here:Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been making rounds at the international film festivals and is garnering a good reputation for its fresh concept and action-packed storytelling that apparently will see Madan taking on as many bad boys as much as Abhimanyu. There is a possibility that they fight in the same corner. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and directed by writer-director Vasan Bala, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will release on March 21, alongside much anticipation.Watch Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota trailer here: