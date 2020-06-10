Radhika Madan Finally Hugs Her Mother After 14 Days Of Self-quarantine, Posts Adorable Pics

Actress Radhika Madan, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, recently travelled to her hometown, Delhi, after flight operations began in Mumbai.

As she finished her 14-day mandatory self-quarantine period on Tuesday, the Angrezi Medium actor took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of her reunion with her mother Ritu Madan. In one of the pictures, her mother can be seen giving a peck on her cheek.

"14 din ke vanvaas ke baad🙏 #selfquarantine ends. #maa," Radhika captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Radhika was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’ with late actor Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, she shared an unseen picture with Irrfan from the sets and it is simply priceless. In this picture, we can see Radhika hugging Irrfan Khan. The post was captioned as, ''Teri laadki mai . . ❤''.

Radhika will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's upcoming romantic drama film titled Shiddat along with actors Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty.