Radhika Madan Joins 'Binod' Meme Frenzy, See Her Hilarious Post Here

Known for her quirky captions on social media posts, actress Radhika Madan has now indulged in a meme that has taken the Internet by storm.

In a new Instagram picture, Radhika tries out Shah Rukh Khan's famous stretched arm pose. She gave a funny twist to the superstar's popular dialogue "Rahul naam toh suna hi hoga" while writing the caption, using the latest viral meme of "Binod".

"Binod.. naam toh suna hi hoga," wrote Radhika.

Radhika, who has worked in films like "Angrezi Medium", has previously borrowed lines from popular numbers like "Oh oh jane jana", "Kaun main haan tum" and "What is your mobile number" for captions in her posts.

The actress will soon be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's "Shiddat", co-starring Mohit Raina, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal.