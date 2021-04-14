Radhika Madan Moonwalks Her Way to Delhi, See Video

Actress Radhika Madan updated her fans that she is going to Delhi. The actress made the announcement of her departure in a special video, where she is dancing her way home.

In the video, Radhika is at the airport carrying her luggage, when she suddenly decides to stop and moonwalk, leaving her followers entertained.

The Angrezi Medium actress captioned the Instagram post, uploaded on Tuesday as: “Lo Chali main #enroutehome #airportdiaries".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Radhika made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha and went on to do Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

However, before making her Bollywood debut, the actress was already a well-known face on the small screen. She played the lead in the television show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi between 2014 and 2016, and also participated in the reality dance contest, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

On the work front, Radhika will soon be seen in the film Shiddat. She will also be seen in two OTT original films.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here