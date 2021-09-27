Radhika Madan: Nobody Can Tell Me What to Wear​, Don't Care About Trolling

Bollywood celebrities often become subject of brutal trolling for their fashion choices. Recently, Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan drew flak from netizens for wearing a certain outfit while promoting her upcoming venture Shiddat with co-star Sunny Kaushal. What caught attention online was not her film, rather the black bralette with boot-cut pants which she was wearing.

Talking to News18.com, Radhika says that she doesn’t pay heed to any of the trolls. “I remember putting the photographs on my social media in the evening and the next morning I saw all the messages but honestly, I wasn’t bothered about what the trolls have to comment. I love what I was wearing and if someone did not like it, it is their opinion. It is my body and if I feel confident, I will wear whatever I like. Nobody can tell me what to wear, how I look, whether I’m pretty or not. I know how I look and I believe in it," she elaborates.

As a young actor navigating her way through the industry, Radhika says that she is always on the lookout for roles that challenge her. “As an artist, I look for a role which scares me. I need to think about how am I going to be able to pull it off. If I am getting that feeling, I jump into it. Kartika (her character in Shiddat) was a difficult character to crack. She is nowhere close to who I am. It made me break my own mold."

Ask her about how she would define love and she says, “Personally, I am very old school when it comes to love. I write letters and poetry. I have seen my grandparents growing together for years. Even after my grandfather passed away, my daadi would say that it doesn’t end our relationship. For me, it’s very difficult to understand that love is temporary. At the same time, in today’s day and age where love is just a swipe away, I don’t think we are equipped to deal with love in its purest form. We tend to overcomplicate this simple thing called love. I feel when it comes easily, we try to shove it away. And understanding this thought process was really challenging for Shiddat."

After spending around three years, Radhika says she has a sense of belonging in the industry. “I was a nobody when Vasan sir (Vasan Bala) or Vishal sir (Vishal Bharadwaj) cast me in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha (respectively). Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) gave me an opportunity with Angrezi Medium so I cannot complain. I am just grateful for the faith they have shown in me. I feel grateful every single day. I don’t take even a single day for granted," she says.

The actress reunites her with Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania for Saas Bahu Aur Cocaine which is a bold story about women working in the drug business and also with Bharadwaj’s production Kuttey. However, Radhika remains tight-lipped about the project, promising to talk about it “when the time is right.”

