Radhika Madan Reveals She Was Told to Get Surgery During Auditions

Actress Radhika Madan, who played the lead role in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, talked about facing rejection while auditioning for films. Radhika, who started her career in a TV show revealed that she was criticised for her role, and was even asked to get surgery.

Talking to popular Instagram page Humans of Bombay, she said, “At 17, I auditioned for a TV show & within 3 days I was in Bombay, shooting. But it was tough. I barely got time to sleep, which led to me gaining a few kilos. Then, I heard rumours about me getting replaced & that pushed me to explore my limits. So I began working out & lost myself to my character. And I realised, this is my high…this is what I want to do. I got more TV offers, but I told myself, ‘You’re only 19, if you choose comfort, you’ll get stuck.’ So, I quit TV to do films. I began auditioning, but I faced rejections.”

She further added, “I was told I needed to have a particular shape & size, & that I needed surgery. But mujhe toh main bahut sahi lagti hun. Who are these people to tell me I’m not pretty? But for the next 1.5 years I didn’t get work. It’s easy to doubt yourself at such a time, but I knew the journey is more important than the destination. So I made an effort to enjoy my auditions! Soon, I signed my first film as other projects followed.”

On the work front, Radhika started her career in 2014 with the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bharadwaj’s Pathaka with Sanya Malhotra. The actress then went on to star in Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota with Abhimanyu Dassani.

Radhika was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan. It was the celebrated actor’s last film before his untimely death in April 2020.

Radhika will be next seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s Shiddat, starring Mohit Raina, Sunny Kaushal and Diana Penty. She has also reportedly been roped in for Go Goa Gone 2.

