Radhika Madan Sets the Internet on Fire in Nude Bralette and Draped Skirt, See Photos

Radhika Madan is setting the internet on fire with her fashion sense and fans can’t get enough of a style. Photos of her recent photoshoot have gone viral, and once again she is giving major fashion goals. In the photos, shared by celebrity stylist Ruchi Krishna on her Instagram handle, the actress can be seen opting for nude co-ords. She can be seen wearing a nude bralette paired with a draped skirt. Her hair was kept open and she accessorised the ensemble with long earrings. The Angrezi Medium actress wore designer Ankita Jain’s creation.

Take a look at her photos:

Radhika is currently looking forward to the release of her next, Shiddat, co-starring Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Diana Penty. For the promotions of the film, the actress had gone for a daring look, that became a hit among many but also became the subject of trolling. Radhika had worn a black bralette with boot cut pants.

The trailer of the film was unveiled today and the film will be releasing on October 1. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh also stars Mohit Raina. The film was scheduled to be released last year in September but got delayed due to the pandemic.

