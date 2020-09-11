Radhika Madan Shares Why it is Important to Speak up for Rhea Chakraborty

Radhika Madan, who started her career from television and eventually proceeded to do films shared a post on Thursday saying that she looked up to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput during her transition period. While Radhika wants to seek justice for him, she is heartbroken by the treatment Rhea Chakraborty is subjected to.

Re-sharing an Instagram post, Radhika asserted as to why it is important to up for Rhea Chakraborty. In the caption of the post she wrote, "Sushant was the one who I looked upto while I was transitioning from Television to Movies. He was the one who inspired me to take that step and it breaks my heart when I think of him. Ofcourse I want Justice for him but it also breaks my heart to see another person being treated so inhumanely when she has not even been convicted yet. For all those people celebrating that justice has been served to Sushant by Rhea's arrest..let me tell you that she has NOT been arrested for the charges imposed on her by the Media or by Sushant's lawyer. The justice is YET to be served and I hope it is served with all fairness (sic)."

The post shared by Rhea mentioned that speaking up for Rhea Chakraborty doesn't mean that they want to disrespect Sushant Singh Rajput and the actress deserves a fair trial. It also tries to explain how the media trial is leading the case to be a politically charged agenda.

Meanwhile, Rhea, who was sent into 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday, was brought to Byculla jail women's facility by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Wednesday morning. She will be in custody there till September 22. The Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday reserved till Friday its order on the bail application moved by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested over drugs-related charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The special court heard the bail plea of Rhea and her brother Showik on Thursday. The bail orders of co-accused and alleged drug peddlers, Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra is also to be pronounced today.