Radhika Madan Trolled for Her Clothes During Shiddat Promotion With Sunny Kaushal: Kuch Bhi Pehen Lete Hai

Radhika Madan who is well known for her role in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is looking forward to the release of her next, Shiddat, co-starring Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Diana Penty. The cast members are currently busy promoting their film, however, Radhika’s attire from one of the promotion stints drew flak from netizens. Sunny was seen donning a white t-shirt along with a shirt and brown pants, whereas Radhika wore a black bralette with boot cut pants.

Her fashion choice did not sit well with social media users and they took to the comment section to massively troll her for her outfit choice. While one user wrote, “Kuch bhi pehn lete h," another wrote, “Bakwas dress🙄."

One of the users also compared her with actress Urfi Javed, and said, “She also needs a designer like urfi javed😂."

Shiddat, directed by Kunal Deshmukh also stars Mohit Raina. The film was scheduled to be released last year in September but got delayed due to the pandemic. The actors recently announced the release date which is October 1.

They also revealed that the trailer will be out on September 13.

