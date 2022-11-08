Radhika Narayan to Essay This Role in Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana

When it comes to choosing unconventional and strong characters, Radhika Narayan never misses a chance. The talented Kannada actress has impressed the audience with her acting stint in films such as U Turn and Rangi Taranga. Radhika has currently teamed up with actor Diganth for her upcoming movie, titled Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana. The film, helmed by director Samarth B Kadkol, will revolve around the problems faced by left-handed people. Actress Dhanu Harsha will play the female lead in this movie. Actress Nidhi Subbaiah is also roped in for playing a pivotal role.

Radhika is extremely delighted to be a part of this movie. In an interview with News18 Kannada Digital, she expressed her delight to share the screen space with Diganth. The Mundina actress said that Diganth creates a very comfortable working environment for his co-actors. Radhika also loved the fact that cinematographer Abhimanyu Sadanandan is on-board for Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana. Abhimanyu had worked with Radhika in her previous movie, Mundina Nildana.

Top showsha video

Samarth explained some details related to Radhika’s character in the film. According to him, her role will be very important and will change with the course of the film. The filmmaker said that Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana is a dark comedy and suspense thriller. His fans would surely be excited to know what prompted him to make a movie around the problems of left-handed people.

The Kaash director talked about this aspect as well. He said that a majority of tasks in the world are very easy for right-handed people. Left-handed people or southpaws suffer a lot due to this. He has explored this aspect in this upcoming movie.

Samarth further said that they have completed 85% of this movie. He also said that there is another important character in Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, and he is looking for an actor who can essay the nuances of this character perfectly.

Read all the Latest Movies News here