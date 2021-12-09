Radhika Pandit Pens Thoughtful Note on Her and Yash's 5th Wedding Anniversary

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit, one of the most powerful couples in South India, are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today, December 9. On their special day, Radhika shared a photo with Yash from one of their trips. In the pic, the two can be seen looking lovingly into each other's eyes. Yash and Radhika often treat fans with lovable photos and videos from their personal albums. Recently, the couple was in the news when they moved into a new home in a posh location of Bengaluru. Pictures from their housewarming party were viral on the internet.

On their fifth wedding anniversary, Radhika quoted author Beau Taplin while sharing the adorable photo. The caption talked about how a person, who betters you, inspires and encourages you in love and in life and someone who pushed you towards dreams and goals you would otherwise ignore. “Someone who selflessly sacrifices their time helping you become a courageous, well-rounded happy human being,” it read. Further, it was also mentioned in the caption that one should hold on to a love like that because it is sacred. “Happy 5th sweetheart,” she added while concluding the post.

Check out the post:

Yash and Radhika Love Story:

Yash and Radhika fell in love on the sets of a television show, titled Nandagokula. After dating for a while, the two got married in a grand wedding ceremony on December 9, 2016. The duo became parents to a baby girl, Ayra in December 2018, and the next year the couple got blessed with a son, Ayush, who was born in October 2019.

The two are one of the most celebrated couple of the South India film industry and their fans never miss a chance to shower them with love and appreciation.

On the work front, after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1, Yash is waiting for the release of KGF: Chapter 2. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 will release on April 14, 2022.

