Radhika Pandit Shares An Adorable Photo With Her Father And Kids On A Scooter

KGF star Yash’s wife and Kannada actress Radhika Pandit often gives fans a sneak peek into her personal life on social media. She never leaves an opportunity to shell out major family goals for fans with adorable pictures of herself and Yash with their kids – Ayra and Yatharva. And recently, the diva left fans gushing over her picture with her father and kids, seated on a scooter, on Instagram.

Calling her father the “safest driver,” Radhika penned a lovely caption, along with posting the picture, which read, “Let’s Vroommm into the weekend!! It’s a full house on this scooter (only posing for the pic, make sure all of you wear a helmet when actually riding). By the way, my Pappa is the safest driver in the world, I literally can nap while he is driving! He has dropped and picked me up from school and college my entire life (even when I’ve bunked class, he was always my ride).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

The photo captured Radhika seated on a white scooter with her father at its throttle. At the same time, little Arya is seen standing on the two-wheeler’s deck, while Yatharva is spotted sitting on his mother’s lap. The happy family sported big smiles on their faces for the camera.

After the happy family picture surfaced on the internet, fans flocked to the comments sections of the post to express their heartfelt reactions. While one user agreed, “vehicle riding with dad is the best thing as you said he will be the safest driver in the world,” another noted, “The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature. A girl’s first true love is her father.” “Awww… so sweet,” gushed a third individual.

Radhika is a dotting mother and a loving wife. She does not shy away from posting cute snaps with her family on social media. Check out some of those pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Yash and Radhika tied the knot in 2016 in Goa after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their first child Ayra in 2018. The following year, they became proud parents to their second bundle of joy, Yatharva.

Read all the Latest Movies News here