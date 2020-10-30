Radhika Pandit Shares Intimate Family Moments with Yash and Yatharv, See Pics

Kannada star Yash welcomed his second child with wife Radhika Pandit on this day one year ago. As the couple's son Yatharv Yash turned one year old, Radhika shared some intimate family moments on social media to mark the special occasion.

In several pics shared on social media, Yash and Radhika seem excited and happy beyond measure to be with their two kids-- Yatharv and Ayra. One of the pictures show Yash and Radhika's hospital moments when the baby boy was delivered. Other images are of Radhika's pregnancy, Yatharv's adorable solo pics and some loving moments with elder sister.

Fans of Yash were more than happy to see these special moments on this occasion. Take a look.

For naming their son, the couple also organised an elaborate puja ceremony and shared a video on social media earlier this year. With the special clip, they also revealed the name of their baby boy.

On the work front, Yash is shooting for his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 in Hyderabad. He will reprise his role as Rocky in the sequel, directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as antagonist Adheera and Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen.

KGF 2 will release sometime in 2021.