Radhika Pandit Reveals KGF Star Yash Broke Down Watching Their Daughter's Ear-piercing
KGF star, Yash broke down as his daughter Arya got her ear-pierced. His wife and actress Radhika Pandit took to social media to share the picture of the toddler.
Image courtesy: Yash/ Instagram
While KGF’s Rocky might fight with hundred goons at one go, actor Yash is an emotional father in real life. The actor, who is enjoying his parenthood’s initial phases, couldn’t hold up tears on seeing the pain in the eyes of his daughter. The KGF star broke down as his daughter Arya got her ear-pierced.
Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to share the picture with her fans. She wrote, “We got Ayra's ears pierced… one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time, I saw tears in Rocking Star's eyes… made me realise how precious these bonds are. Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!!”
View this post on Instagram
We got Ayra's ears pierced.. one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time I saw tears in Rocking Star's eyes.. made me realise how precious these bonds are ♥️ Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!! 😛 @thenameisyash #radhikapandit #nimmaRP
The Kannadiga actor shares a great bond with her newborn, Arya. He keeps sharing pictures with the baby girl on his social media handles. On August 2, the actor shared a funny picture with Arya, with the caption, “If you think you are bad, you know who is my dad.”
Calling the baby girl his ‘My morning dose of happiness’, the actor also shared some cute pictures of Arya previously.
The couple, who were in a relationship for six years earlier, tied the knot and made it official with a grand wedding in 2016. They welcomed their first baby girl Arya two years later, and are expecting their second child currently.
On the work front, Yash is currently prepping for the second installement of KGF, titled KGF: Chapter 2. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as Adheera.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Triber MPV Launched in India at Rs 4.95 Lakh
- Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days
- Priyanka Chopra Morphing This Awkward Nick Jonas Pic is Fitting Tribute to Love
- Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Takes Dig at Alia Bhatt for 'Stealing' Prada Song
- Apple Will Donate to Preserve And Restore Amazon Rainforest as Fires Still Burn