Radhika Pandit Reveals KGF Star Yash Broke Down Watching Their Daughter's Ear-piercing

While KGF’s Rocky might fight with hundred goons at one go, actor Yash is an emotional father in real life. The actor, who is enjoying his parenthood’s initial phases, couldn’t hold up tears on seeing the pain in the eyes of his daughter. The KGF star broke down as his daughter Arya got her ear-pierced.

Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to share the picture with her fans. She wrote, “We got Ayra's ears pierced… one of the most difficult things to witness in life as parents. Our hearts broke to see her cry so much! For the very first time, I saw tears in Rocking Star's eyes… made me realise how precious these bonds are. Not to worry both dad and daughter are doing fine now!!”

The Kannadiga actor shares a great bond with her newborn, Arya. He keeps sharing pictures with the baby girl on his social media handles. On August 2, the actor shared a funny picture with Arya, with the caption, “If you think you are bad, you know who is my dad.”

Calling the baby girl his ‘My morning dose of happiness’, the actor also shared some cute pictures of Arya previously.

The couple, who were in a relationship for six years earlier, tied the knot and made it official with a grand wedding in 2016. They welcomed their first baby girl Arya two years later, and are expecting their second child currently.

On the work front, Yash is currently prepping for the second installement of KGF, titled KGF: Chapter 2. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt as Adheera.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.