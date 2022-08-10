Radhika Sarathkumar Wraps Up First Schedule Of Chandramukhi 2; BTS Pics

Radhikaa Sarathkumar, popularly known as Kutty Radhika, has announced the first schedule wrap of her latest film Chandramukhi 2. The upcoming film is a sequel to legendary actor Rajinikanth’s cult classic Chandramukhi, which was released in 2005.

Radikaa Sarathkumar took to her Twitter handle and shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses. “First schedule wrap Chandramukhi 2, nothing but high energy… on sets,” she tweeted.

The video featured Radhikaa alongside Chandramukhi 2’s lead actor Raghava Lawrence and actor-comedian Vadivelu. The light-hearted clip showed Radhika and Raghava seated on each side of Vadivelu, teasing the latter.

Fans have reacted to the fun video, calling it “cute” and “hilarious.” One of the social media users wrote, “Waiting for it,” while another one congratulated the team. Check out the reactions here:

Woow!! So cute ma🥰🤗💖💖💖 — Laxmi (@Laxmi46954917) August 9, 2022

Waiting for this movie ☺😍 — Raghava Lawrence Fan (@raghavalawren) August 9, 2022

Earlier, Lyca Productions, the banner backing up the film, shared the update on its official Twitter account. “Wrapped up the 1st Schedule of #Chandramukhi2 at Mysore. Starring @offl_lawrence, Vaigaipuyal #Vadivelu & @radikasarathkumar,” the tweet read.

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 also stars actors Anushka Shetty, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Rajinikanth himself. Lakshmi Menon will be one of the leads in the film. Other actors in Chandramukhi 2 include Ravi Maria and Subiksha Krishnan. The two-time National Award winner Thotta Tharani, who also worked on the first part, is the art director for the sequel.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers of Chandramukhi 2.

