Radhike Apte Reveals How She Paid a Tribute to Her Grandmother at Her Wedding

Radhika Apte may have had a rocky start in her journey as a Bollywood celebrity. The actress is now very well known and is also known on social media for her sense of fashion. Nevertheless, there are some things that Apte considers more important than appearing fashionable.

She recently revealed that at the time of her wedding she chose to wear her grandmother's saree. Talking about it in an interview with the Hindustan Times, she said, "When I got married, I wore my grandmother’s old sari for my registered wedding and it had a lot of holes in it. But I wore it because she’s one of my favorite people on the planet. I’m not really someone who spends a lot of money on fancy clothes and especially not for a registered marriage. Of course, I wanted to look good—I did buy a dress for my party (which was less than ten thousand rupees!). Also, I have to tell you this; I bought that dress at the last minute because I forgot to buy one! I’m not a picky person when it comes to clothes."

Radhika Apte has acted in seven different language films. She has acted in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam and Marathi films. Apart from that Apte has also acted in a variety of genres.

Talking about her reason for choosing variety she said, "If I like a film, it doesn’t matter what genre it is. I like drama, comedy, action, thriller, romance, horror—all genres. I also don’t think that films should fit into one category exclusively. It’s always easier to be part of films that are in the same language that you speak; you get to improvise when you understand what’s happening on the sets. The language also helps you understand the nuances of the culture better."

While Radhika Apte had been quite busy with numerous projects last year. She has not announced any new films in the current year.

