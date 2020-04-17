Raftaar Opens Up About Neha Dhupia Roadies Controversy

Rapper Raftaar, in a recent interview, opened up about the recent Roadies controversy where Neha Dhupia was heavily trolled for abusing a man for slapping his girlfriend. The rapper has defended the actress.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Raftaar said, “What is the difference? She abused the boy and every one else abused her. Nikkhil (Chinappa) Sir did not abuse anyone but everyone abused him. So what changed? It’s just action and reaction. If you pay attention, whatever is happening is not bringing any change.”

Raftaar also said that what irked the judges was that the contestant did not feel remorse or shame for slapping his girlfriend. Neha was trolled for abusing the man and saying that the girlfriend cheating on him with 5 men was "her choice." She was called a fake feminist and was trolled, along with her family.

She had later taken to Instagram to write a lengthy note about this issue. “Roadies is a show that I have been a part of for five years and enjoyed every bit of it. It takes me all over India and gives me the opportunity to team up with absolute rock stars from all parts of the country. What I do not like or accept is what is happening for more than two weeks now! Recently during one of the episodes that aired, I took a stand against violence,” she wrote.

She further added, “Sadly, as a reaction to my opinion, I have been subjected to weeks of vitriol. One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me.”

Follow @News18Movies for more