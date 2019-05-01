Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande to Compete Against Each Other on Arjun Bijlani's Show Kitchen Champion

The dancers who became celebrities-of-sorts following their stellar performances in popular dance reality show 'Dance India Dance' will now be seen showcasing their culinary skills.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande to Compete Against Each Other on Arjun Bijlani's Show Kitchen Champion
Image courtesy: Dharmesh Yelande/ Instagram
Loading...
Dancers Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande, who found fame through Dance India Dance will soon be seen competing against each other in Arjun Bijlani’s cookery show Kitchen Champion.

The dancers who became celebrities-of-sorts following their stellar performances in the second and third season of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance will now be seen showcasing their culinary skills.

The show will see Raghav participating with his younger brother Yashasvi Juyal while Dharmesh will participate with one of his students.

The dancer-turned-actor Raghav took to social media to share pictures from the sets of Kitchen Champion. In the pictures, Raghav, Dharmesh and Arjun can be seen having a gala time while the shoot is on.

View this post on Instagram

#kitchenchampion @colorstv

A post shared by Raghav Juyal (@raghavjuyal) on



Dharmesh too took to social media to post a photo from the sets of the show.

View this post on Instagram

#kitchenchampion with @raghavjuyal @arjunbijlani

A post shared by D (@dharmesh0011) on



Notably, Arjun Bijlani’s show completed 50 episodes and according to a report the actor revealed that the show was originally intended to run for 25 episodes only.

Both performers were last seen in Remo D-Souza’s show Dance Plus. Raghav made his television debut with DID 3 and emerged the second runner up. He even participated in Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Dharmesh ‘sir’ as he was popularly called on the show had already participated in Krazzy Kiya Re and had won Boogie Woogie before becoming the runner up on DID season 2. Both dancers have been seen on television since then, with Raghav hosting various seasons of Dance Plus and Dharmesh acting as a judge on the show.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram