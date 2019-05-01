English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande to Compete Against Each Other on Arjun Bijlani's Show Kitchen Champion
The dancers who became celebrities-of-sorts following their stellar performances in popular dance reality show 'Dance India Dance' will now be seen showcasing their culinary skills.
Image courtesy: Dharmesh Yelande/ Instagram
Loading...
Dancers Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande, who found fame through Dance India Dance will soon be seen competing against each other in Arjun Bijlani’s cookery show Kitchen Champion.
The dancers who became celebrities-of-sorts following their stellar performances in the second and third season of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance will now be seen showcasing their culinary skills.
The show will see Raghav participating with his younger brother Yashasvi Juyal while Dharmesh will participate with one of his students.
The dancer-turned-actor Raghav took to social media to share pictures from the sets of Kitchen Champion. In the pictures, Raghav, Dharmesh and Arjun can be seen having a gala time while the shoot is on.
Dharmesh too took to social media to post a photo from the sets of the show.
Notably, Arjun Bijlani’s show completed 50 episodes and according to a report the actor revealed that the show was originally intended to run for 25 episodes only.
Both performers were last seen in Remo D-Souza’s show Dance Plus. Raghav made his television debut with DID 3 and emerged the second runner up. He even participated in Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Dharmesh ‘sir’ as he was popularly called on the show had already participated in Krazzy Kiya Re and had won Boogie Woogie before becoming the runner up on DID season 2. Both dancers have been seen on television since then, with Raghav hosting various seasons of Dance Plus and Dharmesh acting as a judge on the show.
Follow @news18movies for more
The dancers who became celebrities-of-sorts following their stellar performances in the second and third season of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance will now be seen showcasing their culinary skills.
The show will see Raghav participating with his younger brother Yashasvi Juyal while Dharmesh will participate with one of his students.
The dancer-turned-actor Raghav took to social media to share pictures from the sets of Kitchen Champion. In the pictures, Raghav, Dharmesh and Arjun can be seen having a gala time while the shoot is on.
Dharmesh too took to social media to post a photo from the sets of the show.
Notably, Arjun Bijlani’s show completed 50 episodes and according to a report the actor revealed that the show was originally intended to run for 25 episodes only.
Both performers were last seen in Remo D-Souza’s show Dance Plus. Raghav made his television debut with DID 3 and emerged the second runner up. He even participated in Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Dharmesh ‘sir’ as he was popularly called on the show had already participated in Krazzy Kiya Re and had won Boogie Woogie before becoming the runner up on DID season 2. Both dancers have been seen on television since then, with Raghav hosting various seasons of Dance Plus and Dharmesh acting as a judge on the show.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barcelona vs Liverpool, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And Prediction
- Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy Breastfeeds on Sets, Fans Call Her the Ultimate Feminist
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, Warp Charge 30 Car Charger Leak Ahead of OnePlus 7 Launch
- IPL 2019 | Going Back With Memories of a Lifetime: Warner
- IPL 2019 | KXIP's Varun Chakravarthy to Miss Rest of the Season
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results