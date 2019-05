Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande to Compete Against Each Other on Arjun Bijlani's Show Kitchen Champion

Dancers Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande, who found fame through Dance India Dance will soon be seen competing against each other in Arjun Bijlani’s cookery show Kitchen Champion.The dancers who became celebrities-of-sorts following their stellar performances in the second and third season of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance will now be seen showcasing their culinary skills.The show will see Raghav participating with his younger brother Yashasvi Juyal while Dharmesh will participate with one of his students.The dancer-turned-actor Raghav took to social media to share pictures from the sets of Kitchen Champion. In the pictures, Raghav, Dharmesh and Arjun can be seen having a gala time while the shoot is on.Dharmesh too took to social media to post a photo from the sets of the show.Notably, Arjun Bijlani’s show completed 50 episodes and according to a report the actor revealed that the show was originally intended to run for 25 episodes only.Both performers were last seen in Remo D-Souza’s show Dance Plus. Raghav made his television debut with DID 3 and emerged the second runner up. He even participated in Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi.Dharmesh ‘sir’ as he was popularly called on the show had already participated in Krazzy Kiya Re and had won Boogie Woogie before becoming the runner up on DID season 2. Both dancers have been seen on television since then, with Raghav hosting various seasons of Dance Plus and Dharmesh acting as a judge on the show.Follow @news18movies for more