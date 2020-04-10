MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Raghava Lawrence Announces Chandramukhi 2 with Rajinikanth, Donates Rs 3 Cr for COVID-19 Relief Work

Raghava Lawrence with Rajinikanth

Raghava Lawrence has donated Rs 3 crore towards coronavirus relief efforts while he officially announced 'Chandramukhi 2' with 'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
Raghava Lawrence is a man of many talents. The filmmaker-actor confirmed Chandramukhi 2 with Rajinikanth on social media on Thursday, which sent fans into a state of meltdown. Raghava added that he will be acting in the sequel of the 2005 horror-comedy alongside Rajinikanth while further revealing that he will also be donating Rs 3 crore towards coronavirus relief work, which will be distributed among several organisations including PM-CARES and CM Relief fund (Tamil Nadu).

Chandramukhi is an iconic horror-comedy-drama and was a smashing hit. It featured Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Nayanthara, Prabhu, Nasser, Vadivelu and Vineeth. Its songs were chartbuster hits. P Vasu will be returning as director of the sequel.

See Raghava's tweet announcing Chandramukhi 2 below:

Meanwhile, Raghava is also making his Bollywood directorial debut with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, which is the Hindi remake of his own Tamil feature film series Muni. Raghava served as actor-director in the franchise down South and is helming Akshay's Hindi remake of the action-horror-comedy. Laxmmi Bomb was to release on Eid but stands delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

