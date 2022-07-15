Raghava Lawrence Begins Shoot Of Chandramukhi 2 With 'Guru' Rajinikanth's Blessings; See Pics

Filmmaker and actor Raghava Lawrence kick-started the shoot of his upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 with the blessings of his ‘Guru’ and Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday. The actor took to Twitter and posted pictures with the Robot actor, as he received his blessings by touching his feet. In the pictures, the Chandrmukhi star is seen grinning from ear to ear as he shares a hug with Thaactor can be seen hugging the Superstar with broad smiles plastered across their faces.

Raghav Lawrence said while tweeting the pictures, “Hi friends and fans, Today Chandramukhi 2 shooting begins in Mysore with my Thalaivar and guru’s @rajinikanth blessings! I need all your wishes! #Chandramukhi2.” The wholesome tweet made the day for the fans as they all conveyed their best wishes to Raghav for continuing the legacy of Rajnikanth’s starrer Chandramukhi.

Hi friends and fans, Today Chandramukhi 2 shooting begins in Mysore with my Thalaivar and guru’s @rajinikanth blessings! I need all your wishes! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #Chandramukhi2 pic.twitter.com/dSrD3B5Xwh — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) July 15, 2022

The comedy-horror film that was released back in 2005 was a remake of the Malayalam Film Manichitrathazu. Helmed by director P.Vasu, the movie featured some of the most prominent faces from the South Film Industry like Rajnikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Vadivelu and Nayanthara. The story of the film revolved around a woman who suffers from dissociative identity disorder that affects a family, and a psychiatrist who intends to solve the case while risking his life. Upon its release, the film became a major box office success. Chandramukhi was later adapted in Hindi with Priyadarshini’s Bhool Bhulaiya.

Director P. Vasu would be directing the sequel of the film. The ambitious project would be helmed by actors Raghav Lawrence and Vadivelu in the lead roles. While RD Rajasekhar would be supervising the cinematography, the production design would be handled by Thotta Tharani. MM Keeravani would be composing the music for the film.

The leading face of Chandramukhi 2, Raghav Lawrence has previously worked in films like Shivalinga, Kanchana, Pandi and Style. The multi-faceted actor has also directed the Bollywood film Laxmi that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Adavani in lead roles. It was a remake of his own Tamil FilmKanchana. However, the movie received mostly negative reviews from critics and audience, with criticism for the writing, screenplay, narration, editing and performances, although Akshay Kumar’s and Sharad Kelkar’s performances were praised.

