Raghava Lawrence Returns as Laxmmi Bomb Director, Thanks Akshay Kumar
Ten days after quitting Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb,' filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence is back as the director of the upcoming horror-comedy.
Image of Raghava Lawrence and Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb Poster
Filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence stepped down as the director of Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, a day after the first look poster of the film was released, allegedly without informing him. All this went down on May 20-21.
In a post issued today by Lawrence on Saturday evening, he announced that he is back on board the film as the director and that he was really happy to be part of the project again. In the note he also thanked Kumar and film's producer Shabinaa Khan for "sorting all issues" and "giving him respect."
Read his full post here, as he returns to the director's chair.
Earlier on May 21, in a long note posted on Twitter, Lawrence mentioned that not only was he upset with the poster launch without having any prior knowledge of it, but was also not satisfied with the design of the poster itself. He also pointed out that he will subsequently meet Kumar and give him the script, but will be stepping down from the director's post "in a good way."
A week later, Lawrence had said that he would reconsider his decision to not direct Laxmmi Bomb if the makers give him the respect he deserves.
Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil hit Muni film series, specifically Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). The original film had Lawrence as the lead actor and director. As announced during the time of poster release, Laxmmi Bomb is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2020.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film went on floors in April when Akshay and Kiara Advani, who is the female lead in the film, filmed a song, Bismilla, along with a few scenes
Follow @News18Movies for more
In a post issued today by Lawrence on Saturday evening, he announced that he is back on board the film as the director and that he was really happy to be part of the project again. In the note he also thanked Kumar and film's producer Shabinaa Khan for "sorting all issues" and "giving him respect."
Read his full post here, as he returns to the director's chair.
Hi Dear Friends and Fans...!— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 1, 2019
As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/9HRHF5y2VV
Earlier on May 21, in a long note posted on Twitter, Lawrence mentioned that not only was he upset with the poster launch without having any prior knowledge of it, but was also not satisfied with the design of the poster itself. He also pointed out that he will subsequently meet Kumar and give him the script, but will be stepping down from the director's post "in a good way."
Dear Friends and Fans..!I— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 18, 2019
In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana@akshaykumar
@RowdyGabbar @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/MXSmY4uOgR
A week later, Lawrence had said that he would reconsider his decision to not direct Laxmmi Bomb if the makers give him the respect he deserves.
Dear Friends and Fans!!!— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 25, 2019
Wanted to share this important message to all the fans who were Genuinely concerned.#LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/XTr4gEvnoR
Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil hit Muni film series, specifically Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). The original film had Lawrence as the lead actor and director. As announced during the time of poster release, Laxmmi Bomb is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2020.
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film went on floors in April when Akshay and Kiara Advani, who is the female lead in the film, filmed a song, Bismilla, along with a few scenes
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
