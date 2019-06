Raghava Lawrence Returns as Laxmmi Bomb Director, Thanks Akshay Kumar

Hi Dear Friends and Fans...!

Filmmaker-actor Raghava Lawrence stepped down as the director of Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, a day after the first look poster of the film was released, allegedly without informing him. All this went down on May 20-21.In a post issued today by Lawrence on Saturday evening, he announced that he is back on board the film as the director and that he was really happy to be part of the project again. In the note he also thanked Kumar and film's producer Shabinaa Khan for "sorting all issues" and "giving him respect."Read his full post here, as he returns to the director's chair.Earlier on May 21, in a long note posted on Twitter, Lawrence mentioned that not only was he upset with the poster launch without having any prior knowledge of it, but was also not satisfied with the design of the poster itself. He also pointed out that he will subsequently meet Kumar and give him the script, but will be stepping down from the director's post "in a good way."A week later, Lawrence had said that he would reconsider his decision to not direct Laxmmi Bomb if the makers give him the respect he deserves.Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil hit Muni film series, specifically Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). The original film had Lawrence as the lead actor and director. As announced during the time of poster release, Laxmmi Bomb is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2020.According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film went on floors in April when Akshay and Kiara Advani, who is the female lead in the film, filmed a song, Bismilla, along with a few scenesFollow @News18Movies for more