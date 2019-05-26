Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Raghava Lawrence Open to Making Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb if Given Due Respect

Raghava Lawrence says the producers of Laxmmi Bomb are coming to Chennai to meet him and that now, his taking up the film again or not totally depends on them.

IANS

Updated:May 26, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Raghava Lawrence Open to Making Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb if Given Due Respect
Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb’s poster, and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence. (Images: Instagram)
Loading...
Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has said that he would reconsider his decision to not direct the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb if the makers give him the respect he deserves.

A week after Lawrence walked out of the project citing lack of respect, he posted a statement on Twitter on Sunday, saying, "I had tweeted about stepping out of Laxmmi Bomb a few days back. Post my tweet, both Akshay Kumar sir's fans and my fans have been requesting me to do this film. I'm overwhelmed with their genuine love. But trust me, I'm equally upset for the past one week as you are."

He said he was very "thrilled" to do this film as he waited a long time for this opportunity, adding that the makers are meeting him and he would think about directing the project if he's assured respect. "The producers are coming to Chennai to meet me. It's completely in their hands now. If I am given proper self-respect for the job, then I'll think about it. Let's see after the meeting. Wanted to share this message to all fans who were genuinely concerned," he added.




In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay plays a man who is possessed by the ghost of a transgender. The film also features Kiara Advani. 

Meanwhile, here's Raghava Lawrence's earlier tweet, announcing his quitting the project.




Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram