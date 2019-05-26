English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raghava Lawrence Open to Making Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb if Given Due Respect
Raghava Lawrence says the producers of Laxmmi Bomb are coming to Chennai to meet him and that now, his taking up the film again or not totally depends on them.
Akshay Kumar on Laxmmi Bomb’s poster, and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence. (Images: Instagram)
Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has said that he would reconsider his decision to not direct the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb if the makers give him the respect he deserves.
A week after Lawrence walked out of the project citing lack of respect, he posted a statement on Twitter on Sunday, saying, "I had tweeted about stepping out of Laxmmi Bomb a few days back. Post my tweet, both Akshay Kumar sir's fans and my fans have been requesting me to do this film. I'm overwhelmed with their genuine love. But trust me, I'm equally upset for the past one week as you are."
He said he was very "thrilled" to do this film as he waited a long time for this opportunity, adding that the makers are meeting him and he would think about directing the project if he's assured respect. "The producers are coming to Chennai to meet me. It's completely in their hands now. If I am given proper self-respect for the job, then I'll think about it. Let's see after the meeting. Wanted to share this message to all fans who were genuinely concerned," he added.
In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay plays a man who is possessed by the ghost of a transgender. The film also features Kiara Advani.
Meanwhile, here's Raghava Lawrence's earlier tweet, announcing his quitting the project.
Dear Friends and Fans!!!— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 25, 2019
Wanted to share this important message to all the fans who were Genuinely concerned.#LaxmmiBomb pic.twitter.com/XTr4gEvnoR
Dear Friends and Fans..!I— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 18, 2019
In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana@akshaykumar
@RowdyGabbar @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/MXSmY4uOgR
