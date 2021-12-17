Raghava Lawrence-Starrer Rudhran to Hit Theatres in April 2022

Tamil film Rudhran, starring Raghava Lawrence, Sarath Kumar and Priya Bhavani Shankar will hit the theatres on April 14, 2022, the makers have announced. The Kathiresan directorial is being produced under the banner of Five Star Creations. Kathiresan is making his directorial debut with Rudhran.

According to reports, the first schedule of shooting for the film was completed in March 2021. The film will feature Raghava in a new avatar, whereas Sarath Kumar, Nassar, and Poornima Bhagyaraj will be seen in supporting roles.

While Raghava’s horror film Kanchana did wonders at the box office, his other films have been pretty average performers. Movies like Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva and Shivling were unsuccessful. Raghava will next be seen in Rudhran, Durga and Adhikaram.

Kathiresan, who has produced several films, including The Wicked, is producing this film and also making his directorial debut with it. Sarathkumar co-starred Kanchana with Raghava and his transgender turned the film into a hit.

Raghava Lawrence and Sarathkumar will once again team up for Rudhran. GT Prakash is composing the music and RT Rajasekhar is working as the cinematographer of the film.

