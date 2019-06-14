Raghu Karnad Pens a Heartfelt Tribute for Father Girish Karnad Days After His Passing Away

Raghu Karnad, the son of celebrated writer-actor Girish Karnad, who passed away on Monday morning, took to Instagram on Thursday to pen a heartfelt tribute for his iconic father.

Sharing an image of Girish’s framed photograph placed on a table beside flowers, he wrote, “The picture that is growing rooted in my mind is of Appa in his spot on the sofa, his hand around a glass of whiskey, gently bubbling with bits of history, legend, song, folktale and philosophy. That was the man I loved.”

Recounting the 81-year-old playwright’s last few days, Raghu added, “On Saturday evening, he completed a set of audio interviews with Arshia Sattar. On Sunday evening, the family sat together warmed by the long lines of sun on the terrace. I gave him his physio and my sister cut his nails. We talked about some new, difficult issues with his body. It was sad, but not only sad. On Monday morning he was gone.”

Finally, thanking all of Girish’s well-wishers and critics, he concluded, “We're all feeling a lot of love, relief and gratitude. Thank you for the many messages about how you felt enriched by his life and work. The reverse is also true. His life and work were enriched and elevated by gurus and professors, aunts and sisters, friends, collaborators, directors, students, publishers, actors, readers, rivals, aides, some very important drivers – and many drinking companions. In his last few weeks and even hours I heard many of those names. Thank you all for building up the extraordinary person he was.”

