2-min read

Raghu Karnad Pens a Heartfelt Tribute for Father Girish Karnad Days After His Passing Away

Girish Karnad, a Jnanpith winner, multi-lingual scholar, master playwright, screenwriter, actor, director and an iconic personality in India's cultural landscape, died in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 81.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Raghu Karnad Pens a Heartfelt Tribute for Father Girish Karnad Days After His Passing Away
Girish Karnad when he was younger. (Image: Twitter)
Raghu Karnad, the son of celebrated writer-actor Girish Karnad, who passed away on Monday morning, took to Instagram on Thursday to pen a heartfelt tribute for his iconic father.

Sharing an image of Girish’s framed photograph placed on a table beside flowers, he wrote, “The picture that is growing rooted in my mind is of Appa in his spot on the sofa, his hand around a glass of whiskey, gently bubbling with bits of history, legend, song, folktale and philosophy. That was the man I loved.”

Recounting the 81-year-old playwright’s last few days, Raghu added, “On Saturday evening, he completed a set of audio interviews with Arshia Sattar. On Sunday evening, the family sat together warmed by the long lines of sun on the terrace. I gave him his physio and my sister cut his nails. We talked about some new, difficult issues with his body. It was sad, but not only sad. On Monday morning he was gone.”

Finally, thanking all of Girish’s well-wishers and critics, he concluded, “We're all feeling a lot of love, relief and gratitude. Thank you for the many messages about how you felt enriched by his life and work. The reverse is also true. His life and work were enriched and elevated by gurus and professors, aunts and sisters, friends, collaborators, directors, students, publishers, actors, readers, rivals, aides, some very important drivers – and many drinking companions. In his last few weeks and even hours I heard many of those names. Thank you all for building up the extraordinary person he was.”

The picture that is growing rooted in my mind is of Appa in his spot on the sofa, his hand around a glass of whiskey, gently bubbling with bits of history, legend, song, folktale and philosophy. That was the man I loved. As many friends have pointed out, he had an immaculate sense of timing. This past weekend, my sister and I were both at home for a friend's wedding. On Saturday evening, he completed a set of audio interviews with Arshia Sattar. On Sunday evening, the family sat together warmed by the long lines of sun on the terrace. I gave him his physio and my sister cut his nails. We talked about some new, difficult issues with his body. It was sad, but not only sad. On Monday morning he was gone. In the days since then, it's felt like a tribute to Appa that the house and my mind have been swirling with languages; Konkani, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, English, Hindi, without much incomprehension. We're all feeling a lot of love, relief and gratitude. Thank you for the many messages about how you felt enriched by his life and work. The reverse is also true. His life and work were enriched and elevated by gurus and professors, aunts and sisters, friends, collaborators, directors, students, publishers, actors, readers, rivals, aides, some very important drivers – and many drinking companions. In his last few weeks and even hours I heard many of those names. Thank you all for building up the extraordinary person he was.

