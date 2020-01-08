Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio Welcome Baby Boy 'Rhythm'

Raghu said he and Natalie have named the child ‘Rhythm’ since it can’t be linked to any one religion specifically.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio Welcome Baby Boy 'Rhythm'
Raghu said he and Natalie have named the child ‘Rhythm’ since it can’t be linked to any one religion specifically.

MTV Splitsvilla and Roadies creator Raghu Ram welcomed a baby boy with classical-crossover singer Natalie Di Luccio, on Monday. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the couple have named the child ‘Rhythm’ since it can’t be linked to any one religion specifically.

The couple wanted to “find a multi-cultural, multinational and multilingual name to reflect our union, so we picked ‘Rhythm.’ More importantly, it can’t be linked with any religion.”

As per Raghu, Natalie went for a water birth with hypnobirthing techniques “for a beautiful, calm and natural process.”

Raghu says he feels 'relieved' on becoming a father. “There were actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, child birth and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood. He also informed that the mother and child are safe and hailed child-birth as “magical and awe-inspiring,” he added.

Talking about the welcome-set up for the baby, he said, “We moved houses the minute we found out about the pregnancy to make room for the baby. Natalie had been obsessively nesting, which also gave her the opportunity to do up the new place; it was completely empty when we moved in. She decorated the nursery with beautiful quotations and messages from my friends on the walls. There are also cute little animals, clouds and stars in the room. It has a beautiful vibe.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram