Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio Welcome Baby Boy 'Rhythm'

MTV Splitsvilla and Roadies creator Raghu Ram welcomed a baby boy with classical-crossover singer Natalie Di Luccio, on Monday. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the couple have named the child ‘Rhythm’ since it can’t be linked to any one religion specifically.

The couple wanted to “find a multi-cultural, multinational and multilingual name to reflect our union, so we picked ‘Rhythm.’ More importantly, it can’t be linked with any religion.”

As per Raghu, Natalie went for a water birth with hypnobirthing techniques “for a beautiful, calm and natural process.”

Raghu says he feels 'relieved' on becoming a father. “There were actually many emotions. We had been preparing for this for months. We learned more about pregnancy, child birth and baby care, but none of it really prepares you for parenthood. He also informed that the mother and child are safe and hailed child-birth as “magical and awe-inspiring,” he added.

Talking about the welcome-set up for the baby, he said, “We moved houses the minute we found out about the pregnancy to make room for the baby. Natalie had been obsessively nesting, which also gave her the opportunity to do up the new place; it was completely empty when we moved in. She decorated the nursery with beautiful quotations and messages from my friends on the walls. There are also cute little animals, clouds and stars in the room. It has a beautiful vibe.”

