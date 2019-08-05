Raghu Ram Announces Wife Natalie Di Luccio's Pregnancy With an Adorable Post
Raghu Ram, best known for his shows 'Roadies' and 'Splitsvilla', got married to his long time girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio on December 12, 2018.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Raghu Ram
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio are expecting their first child together. Raghu, who tied the knot with Natalie in December 2018, made the happy announcement on his Instagram with an adorable photograph.
"Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet #OverTheMoon," Raghu captioned the picture of him embracing Natalie's baby bump as she holds a pair of little blue-coloured shoes in her hand.
Natalie also posted the pictures alongside the caption, "This has been a hard secret to keep!! We are soooo excited and can't wait to meet you little munchkin!" (sic)
Minutes after the big revelation, congratulatory messages from Raghu and Natalie's friends and colleagues started pouring in.
Raghu took to the comment section on his Instagram post and thanked everyone for their wishes. He wrote, "Thank you all so so much for your warmth and wishes! @nataliediluccio, I and the whole family is super excited to welcome the little one."
Raghu and Natalie, who is from Canada, got married in a traditional South Indian wedding in Goa. The much-in-love couple got engaged in August 2018 in Toronto and dropped the wedding news in November.
This is Raghu’s second marriage. He was earlier married to actor Sugandha Garg for 12 years. The two parted ways in January 2018, though they remain on cordial terms with each other.
