Raghu Ram Enjoys Babymoon with Wife Natalie Di Luccio, See Pics

Roadies fame and reality TV star Raghu Ram is on cloud nine as he is awaiting the birth of his baby soon. The actor, who married wife Natalie Di Luccio in December last year, are expecting a baby. Currently in the seventh month of pregnancy, Ram and Natalie have taken some time out to enjoy their babymoon.

On Sunday, the actor posted a picture, along with his wife. The duo can be seen soaking some sun while having a fun time in pool. He posted it with the caption, “Pregnant and Rocking it!! #Babymoon @nataliediluccio”

Natalie also took to Instagram to share the same picture. The mom-to-be keeps flaunting her baby bump in pictures. A few days ago, she posted a picture with the baby belly and their pet dog, with the caption, “Hey little baby, Zukzuk is waiting patiently to meet you. We all are.”

The parents-to-be are all set to welcome the newest member in their family. Ram and Natalie married in December 2018, with a Christian and Hindu wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple announced Natalie’s pregnancy in August 2019, through social media. Ram shared a picture of his hands on wife’s belly, as she holds blue baby shoes. He captioned it, “Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! Natalie Di Luccio. #OverTheMoon.”

Meanwhile, Natalie shared the same image, with the caption, “This has been a hard secret to keep! We are so excited and can’t wait to meet you little munchkin! #January2020.”

