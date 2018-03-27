English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raghu Ram is in Love Again, Announces Relationship with Natalie Di Lucio Less Than 2 Months After Divorce
In an adorable post on Instagram, Raghu declared his love for Natalie and wrote: "You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed!"
Image courtesy: Instagram/Raghu Ram
Raghu Ram of Roadies fame has once again found love in Canadian singer Natalie Di Lucio. The reality TV personality, who recently divorced Sugandha Garg, finally admitted to having fallen in love with Natalie, who was earlier dating popular actor Eijaz Khan.
In an adorable post on Instagram, Raghu declared his love for Natalie and wrote: "You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed!"
Natalie also shared a heartfelt post that read: “Raghu you are my smile, my laugh, my heart, my best friend. Life is so much more awesome with you by my side. Happy Anniversary to the one who makes my heart sing. I love you Scooby-Doo”.

@nataliediluccio you once told me that you needed to believe in Magic. Well, here’s your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed! I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you! It has been a beautiful year of Love, Laughter & Adventure. Happy anniversary, baby! Keep believing in Magic. And that Happily Ever After is now. I love you.

