1-min read

Raghu Ram is in Love Again, Announces Relationship with Natalie Di Lucio Less Than 2 Months After Divorce

In an adorable post on Instagram, Raghu declared his love for Natalie and wrote: "You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed!"

News18.com

Updated:March 27, 2018, 4:53 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Raghu Ram
Raghu Ram of Roadies fame has once again found love in Canadian singer Natalie Di Lucio. The reality TV personality, who recently divorced Sugandha Garg, finally admitted to having fallen in love with Natalie, who was earlier dating popular actor Eijaz Khan.

In an adorable post on Instagram, Raghu declared his love for Natalie and wrote: "You walked into my life a year ago today... and impossibly, everything inside me changed!"



Natalie also shared a heartfelt post that read: “Raghu you are my smile, my laugh, my heart, my best friend. Life is so much more awesome with you by my side. Happy Anniversary to the one who makes my heart sing. I love you Scooby-Doo”.

